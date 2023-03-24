HamberMenu
Significance of wheat highlighted in seminar

March 24, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The importance of wheat and its benefits were highlighted by speakers at a seminar titled ‘Wheat and wheat products for health and wellness’ organised by Wheat Products Promotion Society (WPPS) on Friday. “As we work towards food security in India, we must also prioritise nutrition security. Wheat-based foods have the potential to be a major source of both macro and micronutrients, and the seminar is an important step towards unlocking that potential,” WPPS chairman Ajay Goyal said in a release. Representatives from large wheat-based industries and researchers were among those present.

