Sign boards no restraint to rash drivers

CHOUTKUR (SANGAREDDY DISTRICT)

10 August 2021 21:55 IST

Negligent driving proving fatal on Shivampet and Choutkur stretch of NH 161

Choutkur mandal headquarters village is hardly few kilometres away from the four-lane national highway road 161 under construction from Sangareddy to Nanded in Maharashtra. At about 2.30 p.m. on Friday, a car going towards Kowdipally in Medak district.

Despite enough space to drive the vehicle perfectly without any risk, the car lost control and hit a lorry resulting in the death of five persons including two women and a child. The accident spot explains how negligent the driver was and at how much speed the vehicle was moving when the tragic incident took place.

There are some pits and at some points the road is in worse condition due to various reasons including improper maintenance. Some of the workers were seen repairing the road by black-topping it at one point on Saturday.

There are sign boards indicating the turns and speed limits of 20 kilometre per hour (KMPH) or 30 KMPH. But several vehicles were seen passing the road with speeds more than the prescribed limit. Even at the turnings the drivers are not slowing the vehicles and many a time indicators are not being used while siding to one side or other.

“It seems the vehicle which met with the accident might have been at a speed of 100 kmph and while overtaking tried to avoid hitting another vehicle/ person,” commented a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Choutkur is an accident-prone area due to various reasons including large number of turning points. As many as 13 people died in 20 accidents that took place between Shivampet and Choutkur in the last one year.