Sid’s Farm raises $1 million from loyal customers

January 17, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Direct-to-consumer dairy brand Sid’s Farm on Tuesday said it has raised $1 million in bridge round from its customers and their referrals. The company will be using the funds for new product development, infrastructure upgrades, deeper retail penetration and digital transformation in order to gear up for future trajectory. “We have been bootstrapped all these days... thankful to our customers who have come forth and placed their trust in our vision by investing in our brand,” founder and MD Kishore Indukuri said. Sid’s Farm has a model farm, laboratory and modern production facility at Chevella near Hyderabad and caters to more than 15,000 customers.