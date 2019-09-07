This Ganesh pandal in Ramnagar spreads the message of unity

At Ramnagar, behind Soumya hospital is a Ganesh pandal where the banners don’t bear photographs of the members of the organising committee. Instead it has symbols of all religions. But this isn’t the only feature that makes this Ganesh pandal unique. What makes this pandal special is that the person who started it 15 years ago is a 22-year-old Muslim boy Siddiq. Every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, he pulls out his best sherwani, makes elaborate plans for decoration of the pandal and makes sure he involves other young boys in his locality, irrespective of caste and religion. “Funny it may sound, as a kid I heard everyone say that if one whispers a wish onto Ganesh’s ear and promise that ‘they will celebrate the festival every year, one’s wish will be fulfilled. I whispered a wish too and my wish was fulfilled. So it is my turn to keep my promise,” says Siddiq.

Siddiq says when he started it he was a kid, so the size of the puja was small. As he grew older, so did the size of the Ganesh idol and the celebrations.

Siddiq’s Ganesh Puja — as it is known popularly among his friends and people in the area, is frequented by many and it only goes to strengthen their trust in national integration. His friends rave about knowing Siddiq and his ideas on peaceful existence. “What will we get by fighting amongst ourselves. We will create barriers and boundaries and have lesser friends. Man cannot live alone without friends or a society, we are meant to live as a community of human beings and not live in communities based on religion, caste or riches. I usually tell my friends yeh galeez kama karke kuch nahi aane wala (we will not gain anything by spreading hate). My friends circle is huge. I have friends from all communities and religion and we love to spread the message of love and friendship,” he adds.

Siddiq is happy that his parents and family encourage him, “even the people of the masjid in the adjacent lane to mine, keep appreciating the fact that we put up a Ganesh pandal. This goes to show that no one is interested to divide and rule,” he says.

What is the most endearing sight of this pandal? “When people come to the pandal, they look at Ganeshji and then at us. It confuses them but they go back with the belief that the world is not all bad. We do prasadam like all other pandals and distribute the auction ladoo among the people in the lane. Whatever comes from donations is all put back in the festivities and arrangements,” he says.