Siddipet Traffic ACP booked for assaulting Hyderabad cop during drunk drive check

Updated - November 14, 2024 04:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ACP and his friend pushed the SI who was on duty

The Hindu Bureau

A case was registered against Siddipet ACP (Traffic) M. Suman Kumar by Madhuranagar police for refusing to undergo a check for drunken driving in Hyderabad and preventing traffic police from performing their duties. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A case was registered against Siddipet assistant commissioner of police (Traffic) M. Suman Kumar and his associates for allegedly refusing to undergo a check for drunken driving in Hyderabad and preventing traffic police from performing their duties. The case was registered by Madhuranagar police station.

According to the police, the incident occurred near SR Nagar Metro Station on the intervening night of November 12 and 13. “The traffic ACP was in an SUV along with three friends, including advocate Srinivas and one Jaipal Reddy. When nearing the spot where the check was being conducted, Jaipal, who was driving, switched seats with Srinivas,” said the police.

The switch was done about 20 metre before the drunk drive checkpost. “Sub Inspector Kantha Rao of SR Nagar (traffic) police noticed this and asked Jaipal to blow on the breathalyser. However, he refused to do it. ACP Suman, who was sitting beside the driver in mufti, intervened and declared that they will not oblige to the checks. ACP Suman and Jaipal then pushed the SI who was on duty,” added the police.

Following a complaint from the SI, case was booked against the ACP and a probe was initiated.

