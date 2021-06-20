Siddipet Collector touches the feet of CM

Venkatarami Reddy seeks his blessings after Collectorate inauguration

In an unusual behaviour, Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy touched the feet of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. This took place after Mr. Rao inaugurated the newly constructed Collectorate at Duddeda on the outskirts of the district headquarters town on Sunday.

Soon after inaugurating the MLA camp office and Commissionarate, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Collectorate and took Mr Venkatarami Reddy to his chamber and made him sit on the seat. Soon after that, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy along with his wife and son touched the feet of the Chief Minister and sought his blessings.

During his address to a limited gathering at the Collectoarate, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao showered praise on former Congress leader late M. Baga Reddy and former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam founding president N.T. Rama Rao.

“Baga Reddy was a great leader with humility. When I went to campaign for TDP and spoke with some people, they said that they would vote for Baga Reddy only ad he responds to their every necessity and they are not sure whether the new leader will come to their rescue or not.”

NTR had introduced ₹ 2-a-kg rice scheme and I liked that very much, though it has undergone several changes later. Now we are offering rice at one rupee per kilo to the poor without any limit on the number of family members,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

‘CM fatherly figure’

Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said that he took blessings from the Chief Minister as a fatherly figure on occasion of Fathers’ Day and it was not right to make something out of it.

Mr. Reddy touching the feet of Mr Chandrasekhar Rao after he sat on the seat in his chamber has drawn criticism from different sections.

“Taking blessings of elders during functions is nothing new. As a man who wished formation of Telangana and implementing the schemes of the Chief Minister I felt like taking his blessings on Fathers’ Day. Do not make unnecessary issue out of this,” said Mr Venkatarami Reddy, in a release here on Sunday evening.