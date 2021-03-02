Sickles recovered

Police on Monday recovered two sickles, allegedly used by the killers in lawyer couple murder case, from the waters of Sundilla-Parvati barrage of Kaleshwaram project in Manthani mandal.

Earlier, two of the four accused held in the twin murders case admitted to interrogators that they had thrown the sickles used by them in the barrage after executing the couple. As the weapons used by the killers become crucial evidence, the police had brought in expert swimmers to recover the sickles from the waters of the barrage.

For two days, the swimmers searched in the waters for the sickles and finally recovered them on Monday. The same were seized by the investigators to be sent to forensic experts for analysis. The sickles were recovered near gate nos. 53 and 54.