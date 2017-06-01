SI suspended in Swati-Naresh case

Athmakur Sub-Inspector P. Shivanagaprasad, in Rachakonda Commissionerate, was suspended on Wednesday in the Swathi-Naresh case.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat also sought explanation from Bhongir Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Yadagiri and Assistant Commissioners of Police - Choutuppal and Bhongir - M. Snehitha and S. Mohan Reddy respectively for failing to monitor investigation of the case.

A charge memo was also issued to Bhongir town Inspector M. Shankar and Bhongir rural Sub-Inspector P. Rajashekhar in the same case.

A youngster from Athmakur area, A. Naresh fell in love with Swathi. They married outside their castes and went to Mumbai. Following the assurance of Swathi's father Srinivas Reddy that he would consent to their marriage, the couple returned to city in May first week but Naresh disappeared under mysterious circumstances subsequently.

Three days after return, Ms. Swathi ended her life in the house of her parents by hanging. After several twists and turns, the investigators found that Srinivas Reddy allegedly got Naresh murdered.

Many an eyebrow were raised over the manner in which the police investigated into the case in its initial stages. Failure to trace Naresh for several days and delay in identifying the suspects too gave scope for criticism.