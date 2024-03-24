SI suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with woman constable

March 24, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Sub-inspector of police Venkat Rao, attached to the District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB) in Jagtial, was suspended on charges of misbehaving with a woman police constable during his earlier stint as SI of Kodimial police station in Jagtial district.

An order to this effect was issued by the Inspector General of Police, multizone-1 on Sunday, according to a press release.

The disciplinary action was initiated against the SI based on an inquiry conducted by the police officials concerned into the allegations against him.