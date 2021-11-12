SI suspended for custodial torture

Sub-Inspector of Atmakur (S) police station M. Lingam, prime accused in the alleged custodial torture of a tribal farmer from Ramoji Thanda Wednesday night, was placed under suspension on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Rajendra Prasad ordered DSP Mohan Kumar to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

After Guguloth Veera Shekar, a local farmer, was picked up by men in plain clothes from the fields on Wednesday, even as the family members remained clueless, police officials unusually called up the family late in the night to take him back. Mr. Sekhar’s family said he was by then in an unconscious state and fell ill from police torture. He was, with the injuries, later rushed to a hospital, they said.

The police, however, maintained that he was taken into custody as a suspect in a theft case for inquiry and was sent back home as he was weak and unwell.

The incident sparked outrage among tribal residents who surrounded the police station on Thursday and demanded justice. Following the tension and videos of the victim and the protesters going viral, senior police officials directed the police officer’s suspension.

According to leaders of Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(ML), Bahujan Samaj Party and others, sub-inspector Lingam had tortured individuals in the past too.

Leaders of various parties condemned police actions in the name of interrogation.

“Although the courts point to several excesses by police, there is no change in police behaviour towards general public. The SI and constables involved in the incident should be booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act,” CPI national secretary K. Narayana, visiting the victim’s family, demanded.