SI kills self hours after wife’s ‘suicide’

April 06, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - JANGAON

P Sridhar
A sub inspector of police working at Jangaon police station allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his home, hours after his wife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the bathroom of their residence on Thursday morning.

The incident sent shockwaves across the district headquarters town of Jangaon. The Jangaon police identified the SI as K Srinivas, 51, and his wife as Swaroopa, 48.

Swaroopa allegedly ended her life by hanging herself to death with a dupatta in the early hours of the day, police said. A few hours later, Srinivas rushed to the bathroom while several close relatives arrived at their residence to console him. He shot himself with his service revolver inside the bathroom, police sources added.

Police suspect financial and family issues might have driven the couple to resort to the extreme step. The Jangaon police are investigating the case.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44, 040 66202000/2001

