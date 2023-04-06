HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SI kills self hours after wife’s ‘suicide’

April 06, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - JANGAON

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

A sub inspector of police working at Jangaon police station allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his home, hours after his wife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the bathroom of their residence on Thursday morning.

The incident sent shockwaves across the district headquarters town of Jangaon. The Jangaon police identified the SI as K Srinivas, 51, and his wife as Swaroopa, 48.

Swaroopa allegedly ended her life by hanging herself to death with a dupatta in the early hours of the day, police said. A few hours later, Srinivas rushed to the bathroom while several close relatives arrived at their residence to console him. He shot himself with his service revolver inside the bathroom, police sources added.

Police suspect financial and family issues might have driven the couple to resort to the extreme step. The Jangaon police are investigating the case.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44, 040 66202000/2001

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.