SI injured in accident on ORR

Hyderabad

20 March 2021 20:22 IST

A Sub-inspector with Hyderabad police commissionerate suffered severe injuries in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road at Tukkuguda here on Saturday morning.

P. Naresh, who was driving a car reportedly at a high speed, failed to notice a stationary tractor and crashed into it. He is a 2009 batch sub-inspector. Mr. Naresh was soon rushed to DRDO Apollo Hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable.

