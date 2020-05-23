SI, constable test positive

Hyderabad

23 May 2020 22:07 IST

Swab samples of their colleagues collected for testing

Two more officers with Hyderabad police have tested positive for COVID-19.

A 32-year-old sub-inspector posted at Chilkalguda police station and a 34-year-old constable with Bowenpally police station are among those who tested positive on Friday, said police.

The former was deployed at containment zones in Warasiguda and also involved in preparing the list of primary contacts of COVID-positive patients in the area. The latter, on the other hand, had been involved in bandobast duty at Gandhi Hospital from May 2 to May 10.

Advertising

Advertising

“The constable had fever for the past two days. His swabs were collected in the early hours of Friday and results came out positive,” a police officer said.

Health officials have drawn samples of police personnel of both Bowenpally and Chilkalguda police stations, and test results are awaited.

Meanwhile, 48 police officers working at Kulsumpura police station tested negative. Their samples had been collected after a 37-year-old constable succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday night.