Hyderabad

SI, constable test positive

Swab samples of their colleagues collected for testing

Two more officers with Hyderabad police have tested positive for COVID-19.

A 32-year-old sub-inspector posted at Chilkalguda police station and a 34-year-old constable with Bowenpally police station are among those who tested positive on Friday, said police.

The former was deployed at containment zones in Warasiguda and also involved in preparing the list of primary contacts of COVID-positive patients in the area. The latter, on the other hand, had been involved in bandobast duty at Gandhi Hospital from May 2 to May 10.

“The constable had fever for the past two days. His swabs were collected in the early hours of Friday and results came out positive,” a police officer said.

Health officials have drawn samples of police personnel of both Bowenpally and Chilkalguda police stations, and test results are awaited.

Meanwhile, 48 police officers working at Kulsumpura police station tested negative. Their samples had been collected after a 37-year-old constable succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday night.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 11:09:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/si-constable-test-positive/article31660167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY