SI, constable in ACB net

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested Gurrampode Sub-Inspector Kranthi Kumar while accepting bribe through his constable, in a case relating to a farmer’s land dispute.

According to information, head constable Md. Gafoor was told by Kumar to collect ₹40, 000 from Venkat Reddy, the aggrieved person. Soon after he collected the money, he hurried into the police station, only to be followed by ACB officials, who caught both of them red-handed.

It was learnt that Venkat Reddy from Utlapally village in the mandal bought three acre land in Amaluru village a year ago, but as it was in dispute, he approached the police.