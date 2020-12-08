Shutdown slams brakes on TSRTC services

HYDERABAD

08 December 2020 23:37 IST

50% of the services remained cancelled even later in the day

Buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday stayed off the roads for several hours on account of the Bharat Bandh.

According to TSRTC officials, several services — city buses, intra-State, and inter-State — were cancelled. The Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Imlibun and the Jubilee Bus Station, which primarily cater to inter-State travellers, wore a deserted look in the morning with hardly any passenger movement seen.

Bus bays at these stations were empty. There were a handful of people at the MGBS who were caught unawares by the bandh call. Stray movement of passengers was seen at city bus stops.

Touching upon the resumption of services later in the day, an official, who did not wish to be identified, said around 50% of services were cancelled.

“We had to cancel several services because of the bandh. No city buses were at the depots. Around 12.30-1 p.m., we started to have them back on the roads. But we could either not operate, or faced some difficulty on routes where they were protest rallies. With respect to inter-State buses, while some services were cancelled, most of the trips were post-afternoon,” an official said.

Others pointed out the bandh call resulted in poor occupancy in city buses as the footfall at bus stops following resumption of services was near-negligible. Some buses were seen carrying just about two or three passengers.