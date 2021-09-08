Shriram Housing Finance to hire 350 people in AP, TS

HYDERABAD

08 September 2021 20:56 IST

Shriram Housing Finance plans to hire 350 people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as part of its expansion plans in the region.

The company, promoted by Shriram City Union Finance and part of the Shriram Group, said this on Wednesday outlining plans to enhance issue of home loans by adding sales points across 178 branches of Shriram City in the two States by December. Currently, it has 11 own branches in the Telugu States, Shriram Housing Finance said in a release.

MD and CEO Ravi Subramanian said “housing finance in the affordable segment is seeing strong demand and our strategy will be to deepen presence in the regional markets starting with AP and Telangana. The market potential is significantly large and we will capitalise on the strength of Shriram City’s branch network in the region.”

