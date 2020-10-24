SHRC restrains power utility from stopping power to 251 quarters

Mancherial Cement company told not to evict employees from quarters

Telangana State Human Rights Commission has restrained Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSNPDCL) from disconnecting 251 low-tension (LT) connections in the residential quarters of Mancherial Cement Company Private Ltd as also connection to Mulkalla pump house that supplies water to the quarters till November 17.

The Commission has also restrained the cement company from evicting its 251 employees and their families from the company quarters till that date.

In his interim order on a complaint filed by Akhil Sai Mallaram, an employee of the cement company and an electricity consumer, Member (Judicial) of the Commission Ananda Rao Nadipally held that prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation and the current festival season are ample ground, as submitted by the petitioner, to retrain the power utility from disconnecting the connections and the cement company from vacating its employees from residential quarters. The petition was heard by the Commission on Friday and the interim order was issued on Saturday.

The petitioner submitted to Commission that in June 2019 TSNPDCL had disconnected high-tension power connection to the Mulkalla pump house, the only source that supplies water to the residential quarters, due to non-payment of energy consumption charges. In August 2019, the power utility had sanctioned new domestic LT connections to all the 251 residential quarters of the cement company and since then the employees have been paying bills regularly including the bill amount of Mulkalla pump house. However, the power utility had again issued notice to the cement company to clear the HT connection dues or else it would disconnect the domestic connections to 251 quarters after October 23. Based on the power utility’s notice the company has asked its employees occupying the 251 quarters to vacate the quarters since there would be no power supply.

The Commission has directed the divisional officer of the power utility and the cement company to file their reports by November 17 stating that it is necessary to hear the version of the power utility and two of its offices as also the cement company to decide whether the power utility is entitled to disconnect power to 251 quarters in spite of payment of bills regularly and how the company asks its employees to vacate quarters without providing alternative accommodation.