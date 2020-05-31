Hyderabad

SHRC directs DCP to file report on ‘manhandling’

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission took up the case of a man who claimed to have been assaulted by the police while in detention, and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) to file a report.

The petitioner, identified as Mohammed Ismail (30), who is a resident of Tappa Chabutra, said that a group of people had assaulted his brother Mohammed Akbar Ali late in the night on May 27 after which he sustained injuries. The petitioner said that when we went to file a complaint at the Tappachabutra police station, he was detained and alleged that two constables and a police van driver abused and beat him. He alleged that they did not accept his complaint. The TSHRC directed the DCP to file a report by July 21.

