Hyderabad

SHRC chairperson visits flooded colonies in Hyderabad

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 02, 2022 01:18 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:18 IST

Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) chairperson Justice Chandraiah on Monday made a surprise visit to inundated colonies in Moosanagar and Shankarnagar areas of Malakpet under Amberpet mandal and interacted with the aggrieved residents.

Amberpet mandal revenue officer (MRO) and circle inspectors of police-Chaderghat and Amberpet police stations were present during the visit. The residents requested that the flood waste be cleared and arrangements be made for constructing retaining wall to stop the flood water from entering their houses.

Accordingly, Justice Chandraiah instructed the MRO to take necessary steps to clear the garbage and also suggested the local youth to extend a helping hand to the personnel concerned in cleaning their premises. After the visit, he held a human rights awareness meet at the MRO’s office.

