Shramik Specials, Kisan Rail mark SCR’s pandemic journey

03 January 2021 22:26 IST

Sharp dip in revenue;passenger trains few as Railway Boards waits for situation to ease

South Central Railway (SCR), like rest of Indian Railways, saw the entire train movement coming to a grinding halt for the first time in history when the government declared lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year. Since then while the freight train movement has picked up in terms of speed and quantity, limited number of passenger trains are being run as the Railway Board awaits for the current situation to ease.

The unprecedented crisis caused a huge revenue hole yet the railway story last year is about how the entire railway machinery was galvanised into action to move scores of migrant labour up northwards towards Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, etc., during the peak of the pandemic safely.

Incidentally, ‘Shramik Specials’ began from here when the maiden train from Lingampalli took off towards Hatia (Jharkhand) on May 1. In all, 243 such labour specials originating from 32 stations helped transport more than three lakh labour to over 88 stations in 15 States.

“We additionally dealt with another 795 Shramik special trains passing through our zone. Our staff, despite the virus threat, has provided food and drinking water to all of them besides providing security,” pointed out General Manager Gajanan Mallya. The zone was also think in the action of ensuring movement of foodgrains, vegetables, fruits, milk and so on across the country to keep the feeder chains alive amid the lockdown and had introduced three ‘Kisan Rails’ from the south for transporting agriculture produce exclusively.

“We clubbed two freight trains into one to enable faster delivery of food grains and our ‘Doodh-Duronto’ for milk supply to Delhi from Renigunta station, starting from March has till date transported five crore litres,” he explained. Time tabled parcel trains — to benefit small and medium freight customers to transport essential commodities — was another pioneering effort with over 600 such trains moving one lakh tonnes. Freight trains had even crossed to Bangladesh transporting dry chillies, turmeric, onions, dry, ginger etc. for the first time.

Passenger services started in a trickle from May 15 and 83 pairs of regular special trains are being run with more than 3,000 trips a month. Another 78 festival specials are being operated with more than 1,300 trips for month, an average of 100 regular trains and 35 festival specials are being run, senior officials say.

This is a far cry from operating over 700 trains a day before lockdown and carrying little over 363 million passengers (252 million between AprilNovember) to 4.34 million or a steep nosedive of -98.2% in 2020. It has had an impact on revenue, which went down from over ₹15,000 (₹9,00 crore between April-November) to ₹5,342 crore or a reduction of about 41%.

On the freight front, if it was 113 million tonnes last year or 73 MTs (April-November), it is down to 56 MTs or - 21% in 2020. Mr. Mallya stated the relatively limited train services helped complete infrastructure works with 88 km of new lines, 43 of gauge conversion and 261 km of doubling/tripling/quadrupling works completed, added CPRO Ch. Rakesh.