Shramik Special brings hundreds from Mumbai to Nizamabad

A Shramik Special from Mumbai carrying nearly 1,700 passengers, including 482 migrant workers, belonging to Gadwal, Narayanpet, Jagtial, Karimnagar and other districts, arrived at the railway station here on Saturday amid tight security and special arrangements made by the district administration and railway department.

Authorities of medical and health department and police personnel allowed them out of the railway station only after each passenger was thermal-screened and a quarantine stamp put on their hands. Sources said some of them showed symptoms of the virus.

The administration arranged special buses to send them to their respective native places directly from railway station. Meanwhile, BJP cadres on behalf of MP D. Arvind distributed fruits, food packets, face masks and sanitisers to them. Thereafter, the train proceeded to Jagtial and Karimnagar.

The railway station was sprayed with disinfectants before and after arrival of the train.