Hyderabad

Showers forecast for two more days

Civic workers clearing a flooded road in the city.

Civic workers clearing a flooded road in the city.  

In the State, Adilabad is the hottest place at 42 degrees C

The trough from Chhattisgarh to Lakshadweep area across Telangana, Rayalaseema, South interior Karnataka and Kerala is resulting in rain and thundershowers, brought down the maximum temperatures in the twin cities and a few parts of the State on Sunday. Cloudy sky with chances of rain and thundershowers was forecast for the next two days.

The annual Southwest monsoon is expected to makes its appearance in Kerala on Monday and it could take a few more days to reach here, according to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad Centre. Day temperature fell by close to six degrees Celsius due to the showers of 16.4 mm till 8.30 p.m. It was 37.3 degrees C during the day and minimum temperature continued to be above average at 29.6 degrees C.

No large change was expected on Monday with maximum temperature around 38 degrees C and minimum temperature 28 degrees C. Only Hanamkonda recorded a lower day temperature as in Hyderabad at 37 degrees C. Otherwise, in most of the towns, it was hot with temperatures recording more than 40 degrees C.

The highest temperature of the State was recorded at Adilabad 42.3 degrees C, Nizamabad 42.2 degrees C, Nalgonda 42 degrees C, Bhadrachalam 40.6 degrees C and Khammam 41 degrees C, the IMD meteorologists said.

