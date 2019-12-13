Shortcomings in collection, transportation

While the C&D processing plant at Jeedimetla is reaching completion, and one more at Fathullaguda too is on the way to being commissioned, GHMC is still dragging its feet on streamlining the collection and transportation of debris from the points of its generation.

For collection purpose, officials have segregated the waste into two categories -- claimed and unclaimed. Claimed waste is generated by builders whose responsibility it will be to enter into an agreement with either the concessionaire or GHMC empanelled truck transporters. Unclaimed waste is to be lifted from the roads and public places either by GHMC or the concessionaire vehicles.

As of now, the concessionaire is responsible only for lifting debris within 20 kilometres radius of the plant site.

GHMC is, however, yet to streamline the channel of information about debris being generated at a particular location.

For example, the corporation has no dedicated helpline number to call if anybody has debris to be shifted. Executive Engineer (Solid Waste Management) Srinivas Reddy says people can approach through GHMC toll free number 040-21111111 or through My GHMC app. However, public has little awareness about this.

Secondly, officials are now waking up to the need to identify transit dump sites across the city for C&D waste, so that people can dump the waste at nearest location.

Large builders who generate claimed waste too have little facility in place as of now. They cannot enter into any agreement with either the concessionaire or the empanelled transporters before completion of all the four plants as scheduled, as transportation of the debris to plants far off will be a cumbersome and expensive task. “The four plants were proposed on four sides of the city, for logistic convenience of transporting the debris. However, only two plants are materialising as of now, while the two others have site-related issues. We are on the job of identifying alternative sites,” Mr. Reddy informed.

Once the plants are in place, builders will have to give a plan about how they intend to dispose of the debris, at the time of seeking building permissions.

Meanwhile, transportation of C&D waste in unauthorised trucks, and open trucks will be heavily penalised, Mr. Reddy warned.