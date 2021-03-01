Short-film actor booked for drunken driving

Telugu short-film actor Shanmukh Jaswanth was booked by Jubilee Hills police for driving under the influence of alcohol and injuring a biker in a road mishap on Saturday. The wounded biker was given first-aid after an ambulance was called by the locals.

Inspector S Rajasekhar Reddy said that the accident took place on road No. 10 of Jubilee Hills, in which the young actor ended up damaging three vehicles as well. Locals caught him and handed him over to the police, who made Shanmukh undergo a breathalyser test. “His blood alcohol content was 170mg/100 ml, which is against the permissible limit of 30 mg,” Mr. Reddy said.

A case under Sections 337 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code was booked against the Telugu short-film actor and a probe is on.