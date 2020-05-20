Shops to be numbered to maintain odd-even order

With restrictions relaxed, many shopkeepers opened their outlets at Charminar on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

20 May 2020 00:08 IST

GHMC commissioner issues directions for opening shops

In view of the State government permitting opening of shops and commercial establishments on alternate days, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar issued directions to zonal and deputy commissioners to number the shops in their respective purviews so that order can be maintained.

Maintenance of shops should be inspected regularly, and in case of any dispute between adjacent shops, they should be closed down till the end of lockdown. Shops selling essential commodities, milk, fruits and vegetables, along with medical shops may be allowed to function regularly as earlier. Outlets selling construction material, too, fall in the same category. Malls, restaurants, bars, pubs and movie theatres should remain closed, while restaurants may open take-away counters.

Notwithstanding permissions, all shops in containment zones will remain closed. Mr. Lokesh Kumar inspected the marking of shops to facilitate opening, in Malakpet on Tuesday. He related the mandatory norms to be followed. Wearing of masks both by customers and workers is mandatory. Government will impose ₹1,000 penalty on whoever comes out of home without mask.

Advertising

Advertising

Foot marking should be made with four feet gap to maintain physical distance. Hand sanitisers should be kept available at entry and exit points. Indicators in red should be painted on elevator buttons and door handles, and wherever possible, sensor doors should be installed. The norms are applicable up to May 31.

In a circular, the GHMC Commissioner has followed up on instructions from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, and instructed that the day of opening for each shop should be decided based on the odd/even number assigned to it. Odd numbered shops will open on odd numbered week days, and even numbered will open on even numbered week days.

Where there is any confusion with regard to shop numbering, one can start with the corner most shop by assigning it No.1, the circular said.