Shops reopen even as many customers wary to step out

HYDERABAD

06 July 2020 23:36 IST

Some trade, like textile, remain low

Shops in commercial clusters across the city that had shut voluntarily for 7-10 days as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 reopened on Monday. Their move came even as the number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily continue to be a cause of concern.

Sources among traders said a few establishments in some areas had reopened after remaining shut for a few days thereby prompting others to also consider following suit. This despite no significant improvement in the customer footfalls.

Secunderabad Cloth Merchants’ Association president Prakash Ammanabolu said the fact that a number of shops adhered to the call of the trade associations to shut shop voluntarily is no small achievement. He, however, admitted that the number of shops that jumped the gun continued to grow during lockdown.

On the customer footfalls, he said in some trade like textile remains low. He explained this was on account of many people not ready to venture unless necessary and not spend on products that can wait. The trigger often for new purchases for people are functions in the family or social gatherings, which are missing or held on a small scale ever since the pandemic outbreak. The cloths merchants body had asked its members to close shops from June 27 to July 5, in view of the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in GHMC limits.

A leader of Ranigunj Merchants Association said shops in some areas voluntarily opting to remain shut will not suffice. Instead, a complete lockdown is needed.