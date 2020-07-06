Shops reopen even as many customers wary to step out

Shops in commercial clusters across the city that had shut voluntarily for 7-10 days as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 reopened on Monday. Their move came even as the number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily continue to be a cause of concern.
Sources among traders said a few establishments in some areas had reopened after remaining shut for a few days thereby prompting others to also consider following suit. This despite no significant improvement in the customer footfalls.
Secunderabad Cloth Merchants’ Association president Prakash Ammanabolu said the fact that a number of shops adhered to the call of the trade associations to shut shop voluntarily is no small achievement. He, however, admitted that the number of shops that jumped the gun continued to grow during lockdown.
On the customer footfalls, he said in some trade like textile remains low. He explained this was on account of many people not ready to venture unless necessary and not spend on products that can wait. The trigger often for new purchases for people are functions in the family or social gatherings, which are missing or held on a small scale ever since the pandemic outbreak. The cloths merchants body had asked its members to close shops from June 27 to July 5, in view of the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in GHMC limits.
A leader of Ranigunj Merchants Association said shops in some areas voluntarily opting to remain shut will not suffice. Instead, a complete lockdown is needed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath