Shops down shutters in GHMC commercial clusters

Traders call for voluntary lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus

A major portion of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gradually heading towards the next phase of lockdown, with traders of various commercial clusters in the city planning to voluntarily down their shutters.

Though the government has ruled out imposing another phase of lockdown, traders’ bodies decided to close their shops and establishments as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The lockdown announced by the traders’ bodies ranges from seven days starting Friday to 10 days as several commercial centres in the city like Begum Bazaar are worst-affected.

Around a dozen traders in and around Begum Bazaar were tested COVID-19 positive ever since the lockdown was lifted and a couple of them succumbed, raising concerns among the business community about their health.

According to Hyderabad Kirana Merchants’ Association president Lakshmi Narayan Rathi, a decision on opening the shops would be taken after observing the developments.

The recent move follows steep spike in coronavirus cases in the State and Hyderabad becoming a hotspot. The number of positive cases across the State crossed 10,000 with over 60% from GHMC limits.

Textile traders of General Bazaar at Secunderabad decided to follow the voluntary lockdown from Friday (June 26) to July 5.

Gold and silver jewellery association members too decided to follow suit. As a result, jewellery shops at General Bazaar, Surya Towers, Paradise and other areas, would remain closed. Troop Bazaar, the largest market for electrical goods, would also remain closed for a week from June 28.

Traders in areas such as Laad Bazaar and Pattarghatti had downed their shutters since Thursday, while Begum Bazaar, one of the largest commercial clusters that attract people from within the city and outside, would remain closed from Sunday.

Traders there had already cut down their business hours for the last few days between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Secunderabad Cloth Merchants’ Association president Prakash Ammanabolu said that members have taken a unanimous decision to close their shops from June 27 to July 5, in view of the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in GHMC limits.

The association will meet on July 5 and depending on the prevailing situation will take a call on reopening of shops. The present decision to voluntarily shut down the shops has been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Safety of our staff as well as customers is our top priority and therefore, it was decided to take precaution as and when needed, the association heads said.