Shop owner booked after fire mishap in Kukatpally

Published - August 09, 2024 11:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A mobile shop repair owner was booked for negligence following a fire mishap in the Lower Income Group (LIG) residential quarters in Kukatpally on Wednesday afternoon. Efforts are under way to trace and nab the owner identified as Pavan, Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police said. As per the initial investigation, the fire in G+1 building with a cellar was reportedly caused by short circuit.  

The front portion of the building is a mobile repair shop stacked with inflammable and electronic items including mobile phones and batteries, a makeshift bed and a rice cooker. Four workers of the shop reside on the first floor of the same building, a police officer said.

According to the official, the shop owner has reported property losses to the tune of ₹20 lakh after the incident. A probe had been initiated into the status of the structure, the official said, adding that 90% properties in KPHB were being used as commercial establishments, an issue that needed attention.

