GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shop owner booked after fire mishap in Kukatpally

Published - August 09, 2024 11:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A mobile shop repair owner was booked for negligence following a fire mishap in the Lower Income Group (LIG) residential quarters in Kukatpally on Wednesday afternoon. Efforts are under way to trace and nab the owner identified as Pavan, Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police said. As per the initial investigation, the fire in G+1 building with a cellar was reportedly caused by short circuit.  

The front portion of the building is a mobile repair shop stacked with inflammable and electronic items including mobile phones and batteries, a makeshift bed and a rice cooker. Four workers of the shop reside on the first floor of the same building, a police officer said.

According to the official, the shop owner has reported property losses to the tune of ₹20 lakh after the incident. A probe had been initiated into the status of the structure, the official said, adding that 90% properties in KPHB were being used as commercial establishments, an issue that needed attention.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.