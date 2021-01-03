Shock therapy resumes at IMH after 8 months

HYDERABAD

03 January 2021 22:28 IST

Ambulance provided, stock of drugs partially replenished

Three major issues dogging the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for long have finally been resolved.

After a gap of over eight months, Electro Convulsive Therapy (ECT) is again being offered at the largest mental healthcare facility in Telangana. The institute, which did not have an ambulance for the past several years, has been sanctioned one by the government. The stock of drugs prescribed to people for depression and anxiety has also been partially replenished.

ECT, commonly known as shock treatment, was stopped at the institute from April last year given that an anaesthetist was not available. Hundreds of patients suffering from psychosis and chronic depression lost out on the option. “Being a tertiary health centre, most patients consult us in chronic stage and they require ECT,” a source at the institute said.

Advertising

Advertising

One cycle of the treatment costs around ₹10,000 in private hospitals. Majority of the patients who opt for IMH belong to financially poor background and their family members had to either shell out that amount for the treatment or wait indefinitely for the service to resume at IMH. The issue was highlighted in these columns (‘Patients with depression pushed to the brink’) on October 3, 2020.

Anaesthetist provided

Sources at the institute said the ECT resumed from the second week of December. The issue was taken to the notice of officials by IMH administration. Superintendent M. Uma Shankar said an anaesthetist from Gandhi Hospital is visiting them once a week to conduct the treatment. “Another anaesthetist from Osmania General Hospital might visit our institute. Thereafter, we can offer ECT twice a week,” Dr Uma Shankar said.

The institute, which has around 250 patients, did not have a functional, dedicated ambulance for the past many years. They had to rely on ‘108’ ambulance to shift patients in emergency cases. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has facilitated the resource to the hospital.

Another issue that troubled patients who opted the institute was lack of medicines used in treatment of depression, anxiety, and epilepsy associated with mental illnesses. In absence of new-generation drugs, doctors relied on old-generation drugs which have side effects. The issue lasted at least five months.

Dr Uma Shankar represented the issues to authorities on multiple occasions. At long last, drug stock has been replenished. “We need a few more medicines. We are hopeful those too will be provided,” a source added.