Shoba Yatra, deepotsavam held in Bhadrachalam

January 23, 2024 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM/KARIMNAGAR

The main streets surrounding the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam resonated with the chants of “Jai Sri Ram” as an impressive Shoba Yatra was organised in the temple town on Monday coinciding with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

The flower bedecked prachara ratham of the temple was also part of the colourful Shoba Yatra.

Amid traditional drum beats and recital of keertanas in praise of Lord Sri Ram, the yatra passed through the main streets of the temple town in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Suvarna Pushparchana, Sankshepa Ramayana Havanam, Sundarakanda Parayanam, Deepotsavam and other special rituals and devotional programmes marked the celebrations in Bhadrachalam, popularly known as “Dakshin Ayodhya.”

In Karimnagar, a sand sculpture of the replica of Ayodhya Ram Mandir drew the attention of devotees at the Maha Shakti temple in the town.

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay took part in celebrations organised by the BJP local cadres at Telangana Chowk to mark the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration in Karimnagar town.