Shiv Sena Reddy takes charge as Youth Congress chief

Raise issues concerned with the youth, advise senior leaders

Senior Congress leaders advised the Youth Congress workers to keep the government in check launching programmes that were in the interests of the youngsters, who are being deprived of their right of employment by the governments at the centre and the state.

Participating in the programme where the newly elected Telangana Youth Congress president K. Shiv Sena Reddy and other office bearers took charge, all the seniors wanted them to make a difference to the State politics sincerely raising the issues concerned with the youth.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that both Prime Minister Narender Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have failed to address the problem of rising unemployment. “While KCR had promised to give one job for every household, PM Modi has promised 2 crore jobs every year but both of them utterly failed,” he said.

Referring to the latest findings in the Oxfam report released this week, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that 12.2 crore people lost their jobs during the lockdown period alone and among them nearly 9.2 crore jobs were lost in the informal sector. He said neither Mr. Modi nor KCR displayed any concern over the rising unemployment in the country, especially Telangana.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said Youth Congress workers have a great responsibility on them to save Telangana which was realised due to the sacrifices of hundreds of youth. He said Youth Congress should take Congress ideology to the grassroots level in the interests of the country.

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar said the party always had given recognition to the young workers and they should work hard to make a difference to the party functioning. Former Minister K. Jana Reddy said the secular credentials of the country have to be safeguarded and Youth Congress has a responsibility of ensuring a safe country where everyone had same rights.

MLC T. Jeevan Reddy said Rahul Gandhi’s hands have to be strengthened to save the country from the clutches of divisive politics. Manthani MLA, D. Sreedhar Babu said Youth Congress always reminds people of being fighters against injustice and undemocratic forces in the country. AICC Secretaries G. Chinna Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Sampath Kumar, Vamshichand Reddy; Former Ministers, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Damodar Reddy were among present.