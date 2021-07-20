Shining roads in VIP areas not enough, HC tells govt.

HYDERABAD

20 July 2021 22:34 IST

Authorities reminded that pot-holed roads are becoming death traps for common public

Expressing serious dissatisfaction over the condition of roads in the State capital of Hyderabad, Telangana High Court on Tuesday said it was “not enough to have shining roads in localities where MPs and MLAs live”.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said the government should also take care of the areas where poor people reside. Hearing a taken-up PIL petition on road conditions, the bench sought to know whether the government was concerned with pot-holed roads becoming death traps for common public.

It directed the government to file a detailed affidavit on conditions of roads in different parts of Hyderabad. The bench took up a story on an elderly couple repairing damaged roads with their own money as PIL plea and issued notices to government earlier.

When the plea came up for hearing, the bench remarked how can the government expect people to live in the city with such highly damaged roads. Senior counsel Niranjan Reddy, appearing for GHMC, told the court that the civic body laid cement concrete roads for 6,700 km out of the 9,013 km of roads it had maintained. The remaining roads would also be made into CC roads soon, he said.

As the senior counsel was presenting his contentions, the CJ asked him not to read paragraphs from the counter affidavit filed by the GHMC. “Why are you explaining about the works done in the previous year when the bench is asking about the works undertaken during the current rainy season,” the CJ said. Mr. Reddy explained that due to limited financial resources, repairs across the city could not be taken up.

The bench sought to know from the GHMC as to who should be responsible for the loss of lives in accidents due to the bad condition of roads. The CJ asked what measures the authorities had taken for the safe passage of commuters in waterlogged areas during the rains. The bench felt that situation would not have worsened had the GHMC cleaned drains and nalas before rains started.