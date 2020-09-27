Shilparamam to open doors from Gandhi Jayathi

Hyderabad

Shilparamam to open from Gandhi Jayanthi

After close to 200 days, Shilparamam Arts Crafts and Cultural Society in Madhapur and Mini Shilparamam at Uppal will be open for public from October 2. In an official release, special officer G. Kishan Rao said that as per the instructions of the State government, the Shilparamams would be open from 2. p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

