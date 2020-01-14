Shilparamam creates a rural setting

Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society is organising Sankranti festival celebrations by recreating a village ambience for the city dwellers at Shilparam in Padhapur and also at the newly created Mini Shilparamam at Uppal.

The celebrations that started on Monday will go on till January 19.

A variety of traditions associated with the Sankranti festival such as ‘Gangireddula Vinyasalu’ (decorated bulls), Haridasulu (who go from house to house singing songs from epics and welcoming new auspicious beginnings for every one), folk performances like Budabukkalu, Jangama Devarulu, Kommadasarulu, Pittaldoralu, Buttabommalu, Gussadi folk cultural programmes are some of the popular programmes regaling the visitors during the week-long celebrations.

The Gussadi dance of Adilabad district by Sri Vaikuntam group is sponsored by South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur and performed as a road show and on stage to attract the visitors.

‘Bhogi Pallu’ tradition observed during the festival for children to ward off evil eye in the households was another attraction organised on Tuesday. A number of Bhogi and Sankranti songs were rendered by Swarna Mangalampalli and group and a Kuchipudi ballet ‘Amuktamalyada and Goda Kalyanam’ was presented by Ramani Siddi and Group.