Shifting the paddy procured to mills everyday: Bhatti

Untimely rains damaging the paddy, says CLP leader

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded that the State government (Civil Supplies Corporation) move the paddy procured by purchase centres to rice mills without delay as untimely rains were damaging the paddy.

Mr. Vikramarka went round paddy fields in Medepally, Vallabhi, Mutharam and other villages of Mudigonda mandal in Madhira constituency on Monday and interacted with farmers. The farmers brought to the notice of the CLP leader that the millers were reducing the weight of paddy by 3 kg to 6 kg per quintal in the name of wastage even after the produce is weighed and recorded at procurement centres. Once the produce is weighed and billed at the procurement centre, the safety of paddy purchased is the responsibility of the purchase centre and millers and not that of farmers, Mr. Vikramarka said. However, the loss due to rain and others was being forced upon farmers in spite of instructions against reducing weight of the produce once it is billed, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that paddy procurement was going on at a snail’s pace in the State and Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar was busy in isolating former minister Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad constituency by using various tactics.