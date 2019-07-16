Shifting of TSRTC’s tyre treating unit opposed

Opposing the shifting of TSRTC’s tyre retreading unit from Hanamkonda to Karimnagar, the Opposition party leaders launched a relay hunger strike at Ekasila Park here on Monday.

Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy, Greater Warangal Congress president Katla Srinivas Rao, working president Embadi Ravinder, BJP State committee member Rao Amarender Reddy, CPI urban district secretary Mekala Ravi, State leader Thakkallapalli Srinivas Rao, senior Telugu Desam leaders Ega Mallesham and Pulluri Ashok Kumar sat on hunger strike on the first day and raised slogans against the State government demanding the immediate restoration of tyre retreading unit.

Addressing the gathering, Bhadrachalam Congress MLA Podem Veeraiah said that the TRS government, which made a host of promises, went back on them after elections. There is no need for the government to shift the tyre retreading unit from Warangal to Karimnagar and the Congress will raise the issue in the Assembly, he added.

The leaders alleged that the TRS government shifted the tyre retreading unit with vested interests. It was aimed at grabbing the prime land. Even though the employees working with the unit were opposed to the shifting, the TRS leaders refused to listen . They accused the government of giving away the costly land to a TRS leader or his relative on long lease.

The TRS leaders were also planning to grab another piece of prime land which belongs to Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) near Hanamkonda bus station, the leaders alleged. It is time the people keep a watch on TRS leaders’ misdeeds. The leaders said that they would come up with an action plan to expose the State government’s failures and anti-people policies.