Shifting Gaddiannaram market is for better purpose: HC

Gaddiannaram fruit market is being shifted to Batasingaram temporarily and later permanently to Koheda for a larger and better public purpose of building a super-speciality hospital.

Making this observation, Telangana High Court on Monday declined to interfere in the matter of shifting the market and handing over the market land to the government to construct superspeciality hospital. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy, disposing of a batch of writ appeals and writ petitions, hoped that the State government would make all necessary arrangements at the make-shift market at Batasingaram for the convenience of all stakeholders like fruit sellers and commission agents.

The bench permitted members of the Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents Association, other licence holders and the petitioners to continue their operations from the present Gaddiannaram market for a month. During this time the authorities should expedite works like shifting the cold storages, set up primary health centre with medical doctor, canteen and toilets, the bench said.

The bench took a serious note of the authorities not permitting the traders to continue their operations at Gaddiannaram market for two days despite the HC order passed in a batch of writ petitions. “Once this court passed an order to permit them to do business, the authorities are bound to obey unless modified or set aside by the superior court,” the bench said.

The bench noted that not complying with the HC strikes at the very root of the rule of law on which the judicial system rests. Disobedience of court orders would not only disturb individual litigants but also brings disrepute to administration of justice, the bench observed.

Despite the court adjourning the contempt of court matter filed by the petitioners, the Commissioner and Director of Agricultural Marketing and the Selection Grade Secretary of Gaddiannaram Agricultural Marketing Committee did not file any counter affidavits.

This “is nothing short of willful violation of the orders passed by this court,”, the bench said. The bench imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on both the officials, warning them not to repeat such mistakes in the future.

Referring to the objections raised by the petitioners on different grounds like lack of facilities at the make shift market at Batasingaram, the bench remarked that during the pandemic period dearth of hospitals (especially those run by the State) was felt.

“We witnessed people dying for want of medicare facilities….Sufferings of those persons are still not erased from our minds...and the threat of COVID is still looming large on all of us..”, the bench stated. Going by the well settled proposition of law that regard for public welfare is the highest law, the shifting of market would serve better purpose, the bench said.