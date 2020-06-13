Shift COVID patients to Gachibowli facility: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has suggested the State government to shift COVID-19 patients from Gandhi Hospital to the special facility readied at Gachibowli – Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences – to reduce the stress on doctors infrastructure.

In a letter addressed to Minister for Health Eatala Rajender, State secretary of CPI Chada Venkat Reddy said on Saturday that COVID cases were increasing rapidly in Hyderabad over the last two weeks and as a result, doctors and support staff were also contracting the virus.

“Although the government had readied the Gachibowli hospital two months back with 1,500 beds, no patient has been admitted there so far. It has made no effort to fill 20,000 doctor and paramedical posts lying vacant for so long. Availability of such human resources in public health sector would have eased the work load on doctors working tirelessly for the last three months,” he said.

Mr. Venkat Reddy also requested the TS government to shift COVID patients admitted to King Koti, NIMS and other government hospitals in Hyderabad to the Gachibowli facility.

Meanwhile, Indian Doctors for Peace & Development, in a memorandum to the Minister, requested the government to supply homeo medicine Arsenic Alb-30 to improve the immunity power.

It was recommended by the AYUSH department of the Centre.