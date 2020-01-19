Hyderabad

Shift beggars to rehab centres: traffic police

Additional CP (Traffic) Anil Kumar speaking at the city convergence meeting on Saturday.

Additional CP (Traffic) Anil Kumar speaking at the city convergence meeting on Saturday.  

Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar on Saturday urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to shift beggars in the city from footpaths to rehabilitation centres, reasoning that they are vulnerable to road accidents.

During the monthly convergence meeting held here on Saturday, Mr. Anil Kumar requested the municipal body to install more foot over-bridges or skyways for the safety of pedestrians, who have time and again raised demands for friendlier road infrastructure, and carry out joint inspections for rectification of black spots and water-logging points.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar requested the stakeholders to take up various measures for the safety of women and other road-users to make Hyderabad a safe and accident-free city.

