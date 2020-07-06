SHG women roped in for seed balls

HYDERABAD

06 July 2020 08:26 IST

They are tasked to prepare over one crore seed bombs for sustainable plantation in Mahabubnagar

In a sustainable effort to improve the green (forest) cover in the district, which is at a poor 9.95% now, the administration of Mahabubnagar has decided to use/broadcast over one crore seed balls (bombs) prepared by women self-help groups (SHGs) as part of Haritha Haram programme this season.

The broadcasting of seed balls would be in addition to the plantation of over 60 lakh seedlings and saplings taken up under the supervision of the Forest Department in the district. The seed balls would be broadcast on some barren hillocks in the district and planted in some other forest areas after good rainfall.

“We have given the task of seed balls preparation to the women SHGs by supplying the material such as soil, cattle dung, seeds and bags through the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). The Assistant Project Managers of DRDA were given a day’s training by the Forest Department officials on Friday on preparing the seed balls and in turn they would explain the procedure to community coordinators and SHG leaders,” District Collector S. Venkata Rao told The Hindu on Sunday explaining the process.

The preparation of seed balls commenced in some villages on Saturday and is expected to be completed in about 10 days by involving most of the 10,505 SHGs having nearly 1.18 lakh women as their members.

The DRDA has plans to get at least 8 lakh seed balls prepared in each of the 14 mandals with every woman expected to prepare 100 to 150 seed balls. “The red soil required for seed balls preparation is being procured mostly with the help of sarpanches and MPTC/ZPTC members by using tractors of Gram Panchayats and cattle dung is being purchased at ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 per tractor-load. After sieving the soil, it is mixed with cattle dung in 70:30 ratio and soil dough is prepared by using fresh dung for the required moisture or used cow urine if available. The balls are made by placing one or more seeds in the middle,” District Project Manager of DRDA A. Nagamallika said giving the details on how the SHGs are going about the task.

Dried in shade

Seed balls prepared following the process would be dried in shade with proper ventilation for 3-4 days and packed bags of 500 balls each for broadcasting/planting.

The DPM stated that only the seed varieties such as chinta (tamarind), seetaphal (custard apple), peepal (sacred fig), marri (banyan), kunkudu (soapnut), juvvi (ficus virens), vepa (neem), medi (cluster fig), amla (gooseberry) and others are used for seed balls in consultation with Forest Department as they grow in forest and could withstand water stress.

“We have secured some seetaphal and tamarind seed from Kosigi area and speaking to ITDA officials in Mannanur, Srisailam and Adilabad for sourcing wild seed through the tribal SHGs,” Ms. Nagamallika stated. The seed balls preparation has already stated in CC Kunta, Hanwada, Nawabpeta, Gandeed, Mahabubnagar and a few other mandals.