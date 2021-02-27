SHE Teams organise job mela for women

SHE Teams of Hyderabad police on Saturday conducted a job mela for unemployed women at Prof. G.Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education, Osmania University.
“Sense of compassion is required in a job. One should try to help others who are not as talented as you,” said Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar after inaugurating the event. “This is the first step in your life. You should take advantage of the opportunity that comes before any job. If you don’t like it, then you should look for a replacement and everyone should take advantage of this job fair,” Mr. Kumar told the job aspirants.
Over 8,000 people registered and of them, 4,000 people have already been given job letters and the rest will be called later, he said.
“Around 25 companies are organising job fairs to offer 3,000 jobs which are divided into three categories — Skill, Semi Skill and Non-Skill. We are giving assurance and security to women through the SHE teams,” the officer said.
