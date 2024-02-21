ADVERTISEMENT

SHE Teams nabbed 123 offenders over 49 days of Numaish 

February 21, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

 

A total of 123 offenders, 117 major and 6 minors, were apprehended by the city police SHE Teams during the 83rd edition of Numaish, organised by the All India Industrial Exhibition Society.  

During the 49 days of Numiash, which ended on Sunday, 56 were convicted, while 51 were left after a stern warning. 

“During the Numiash days, no major incidents occurred. No lady has come forward to register any complaints. We have registered 51 cases which include teasing, inappropriate touching and misbehaviour,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police - Women Safety, Dara Kavitha, during a conversation with The Hindu. There are about 20-30 cases for which video-photo evidence could not be generated, she added. 

As many as 16 cases are still pending for convictions, Ms Kavitha informed. 

Of the 56 convicted so far, four were sentenced to prison for four days, 10 for three days and the other 41 persons for two days.

