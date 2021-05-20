SHE Teams gets 16 scooters

Hyderabad

20 May 2021 21:37 IST

Ambulance with emergency facilities also flagged off

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat handed over 16 scooters to SHE Teams here on Thursday.

The scooters would provide swift response when SHE Teams received complaints from victims.

An ambulance equipped with all required critical emergency facilities to assist COVID-19 patients was also flagged off by the Commissioner.

Advertising

Advertising

He requested ambulance service providers not to exploit the victims and their family members by taking advantage of emergency situations. People can contact their control room in case of emergency and lauded free ambulance service providers.

Further, Mr. Bhagwat stated that lockdown was being implemented strictly after 10 a.m. and warned general public not to wander on roads without proper reason and valid papers.

He said that so far they had booked around 21,000 cases on lockdown violators and imposed 6,000 challans for not wearing masks in public places.