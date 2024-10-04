SHE teams deployed in Hyderabad Metro trains and stations for women’s safety

The Hyderabad Police have deployed ‘SHE’ teams at the metro stations and in the trains towards providing heightened security and to prevent harassment to the women riders in the Hyderabad Metro Rail. This is apart from providing them dedicated space inside the coaches for women, informed HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy and L&T Metro Rail MD K.V.B. Reddy on Thursday (October 3, 2024).

Participating in a ‘safety seminar’ organised by L&TMRH, Mr. N.V.S. Reddy pointed out to the Hyderabad Metro’s achievement of a zero-fatality record during construction and its numerous safety awards. He stressed the need for continuous improvement and set new goals for the team.

Mr. K.V.B. Reddy reiterated Hyderabad Metro’s unwavering commitment to safety. He assured passengers and staff that the metro system would continue to prioritize safety and implement enhanced measures. L&TMRH COO Sudhir Chiplunkar urged riders to read the safety charter and follow the guidelines to ensure their own safety and the safety of others.

The officials explained about the various safety measures across the metro rail system like baggage scanners, emergency stop buttons, first-aid facilities, tactile path for visually challenged, pick up rod for retracting passengers’ items which fell on tracks, fire & smoke detection and suppression system, 24x7 CCTV surveillance, passenger emergency alarm, etc. Regular announcements and videos are being displayed inside trains and stations cautioning about loose clothing, gap between train and platform and so on. A safety diary was also released on the occasion, said a press release.

