Sharp slide in organ donation from April

The number of organ and tissue donations in Telangana this year has dropped by at least 30% from April compared to January. While 52, 43 and 67 organs were donated in January, February and March respectively, it dropped to 34, 29 and 24 in May, June and July respectively.

While sharp decline was observed in the past, it had lasted only a month. For instance, the number of tissue and organ donations dropped from 63 in May 2018 to 18 the next month. However, it increased to 48 in July.

Officials said alleged illegal organ rackets that were exposed this year and a series of news reports on them could be one of the reasons for the sharp decline from April, leading prospective donors to hold back. While one illegal kidney racket was busted in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh in May this year, incharge of Jeevandan-Telangana Cadaver Transplantation programme G. Swarnalatha said that another racket was exposed prior to it.

An ayurvedic doctor, managing director of a private hospital and mediators were involved in an alleged illegal kidney racket in Visakhapatnam.

“News on the rackets might be a reason for the decline in organ donations. Whoever wants to donate or wants an organ has to be registered with us. All donations are regulated by government and they have to be routed through the programme. We do not give organs to people who are not registered with us. Besides, hospitals have to be registered with us to perform the transplantation,” said Dr. Swarnalatha.

There is a wide gap between demand and availability of organs which helps the rackets to thrive. According to data from the programme, currently 5,240 people are waiting for organs. However, from the time Jeevandan was started, 2,593 organs were donated.

Dr Swarnalatha said if more people donate through legal means, the rackets can be checked.

The organ donations and transplantations have to be processed as per The Transplantation of Human Organs Act 1994. Section 3 of the Act details rules and procedures that have to be followed to get permission from donors and their family members in case of a brain-dead patient. Registration of hospitals and conditions under which organs cannot be harvested from a person are listed in the Act.

Chapter VI of The Transplantation of Human Organs Act 1994 includes punishment for removal of human organs without any authority, and for commercial dealings in human organs.

It is learnt Jeevandan officials and staff are trying to sensitise hospitals where high number of brain-dead cases are detected. For instance, managements of hospitals specialising in neurological problems are made aware about need and importance of cadaver organ donations.