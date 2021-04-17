Sharp rise in rabi cultivation ups energy consumption

HYDERABAD

17 April 2021 00:30 IST

Demand from farm sector ranged between 25% and 35% in second crop season

Sharp increase in yasangi (rabi) cultivation this agriculture year (2020-21) has pushed up the energy consumption significantly in the second crop season mainly the December-March period. There was an 18% spike in demand in March, the crucial stage for major rabi crops, compared to March last.

The demand during the period was mainly from the farm sector as the commercial category of energy consumers, comprising tourism, hospitality, and malls did not return to normalcy completely, before the second wave of coronavirus hit the economic activity again.

“The energy demand from the agriculture sector ranged between 25% and 35% of the total consumption during the four-month (rabi) period with the peak of 38% that touched in mid-March,” a senior executive of TS-Transco explained.

Advertising

Advertising

The maximum peak load of power till date went only up to 13,688 MW (on March 26) and the maximum consumption during the period was recorded at 281.46 million units on March 27. The highest-ever consumption for a day was, however, recorded on April 3, when it went up to 286.12 MU.

As the yasangi crops were cultivated in a record extent of over 68.15 lakh acres and vegetables and other horticulture crops taken up in another 2.28 lakh acres during the second crop season, the total energy consumption for the period has been recorded at 27,745 MU, including 8,399 MU in March alone. Compared to the last rabi season (December-March), the consumption was over 6% higher this year with March recording 18% increase.

“Compared to the first rabi season (2014-15) after formation of Telangana, the energy consumption has jumped by over 92%. In 2014-15 rabi, it was 4,375 MU and this time it was 8,399 MU that reflected in the fact that the extent of cultivation in 2014-15 rabi was 30.12 lakh acres and now (2020-21) it’s 70.43 lakh acres with an increase of about 134%”, the energy official said.